68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU Softball defeats McNeese 10-1 after weather delay

37 minutes 40 seconds ago May 21, 2017 May 21, 2017 Sunday, May 21 2017 May 21, 2017 10:27 PM in Sports
Source: Lsusports.net
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: lsusports.net

BATON ROUGE – No. 18 LSU Softball exploded for seven runs on seven hits in the top of the fourth inning to propel the Tigers to a 10-1 win against McNeese in six innings in Game 5 of the Baton Rouge Regional Sunday night at Tiger Park.

The game was originally supposed to begin at 1:34 p.m. CT, but due to lightning in the area, Game 5 did not begin until 2:18 p.m., marking a 44-minute delay.

With the win, LSU improves to 43-19 on the season while McNeese fell to 43-18.

LSU advanced to Sunday's Game 6, which is slated to begin at 10:37 p.m. CT. If necessary, Game 7 will take place Monday at a time to be determined.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days