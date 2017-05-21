LSU Softball defeats McNeese 10-1 after weather delay

Photo: lsusports.net

BATON ROUGE – No. 18 LSU Softball exploded for seven runs on seven hits in the top of the fourth inning to propel the Tigers to a 10-1 win against McNeese in six innings in Game 5 of the Baton Rouge Regional Sunday night at Tiger Park.

The game was originally supposed to begin at 1:34 p.m. CT, but due to lightning in the area, Game 5 did not begin until 2:18 p.m., marking a 44-minute delay.

With the win, LSU improves to 43-19 on the season while McNeese fell to 43-18.

LSU advanced to Sunday's Game 6, which is slated to begin at 10:37 p.m. CT. If necessary, Game 7 will take place Monday at a time to be determined.