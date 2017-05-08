LSU Softball closes regular season with 4-2 win

Photo: lsusports.net

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The No. 18 LSU softball team produced four runs on seven hits and got a solid performance in the circle from Allie Walljasper to close the 2017 regular season with a 4-2 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks Sunday afternoon in Columbia.

The Tigers (38-17, 12-12 SEC) exploded out of the gate in the first by scoring a pair of runs and getting two more later on in the fourth. Those two extra runs would prove crucial as South Carolina (32-22, 8-15) scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to cut the LSU lead in half, but would not be able to mount a comeback late.

LSU's seven hits came from seven different players throughout the lineup, with the team's three through seven hitters in the lineup producing a hit at some point in the contest. Emily Griggs had the only extra-base hit for the team on the day with a double on the very first at-bat of the game, while Bailey Landry, Constance Quinn, Amber Serrett and Elyse Thornhill each driving in runs.

Bouncing back after suffering the loss on Friday, Allie Walljasper (14-4) scattered six hits and the only two runs to cross the plate for the Gamecocks were unearned due to an error in the inning as she struck out three and walked one on 98 total pitches.

Cayla Drotar (6-4) suffered the loss for South Carolina, allowing four runs, three earned, on five hits with a walk and a strikeout in 4.0 innings of work. Jessica Elliott and Nickie Blue combined to pitch the final three innings and allowed just two hits with two strikeouts between them.

Tiara Duffy and Alyssa VanDerveer had four of South Carolina's six hits, with Victoria Williams driving in both of the team's two runs on her only hit of the day.