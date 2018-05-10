74°
LSU softball beats Ole Miss 4-1, advances in SEC tournament

May 09, 2018
By: WBRZ Sports

COLUMBIA, MO - One swing is all the Tigers needed to take down Ole Miss.

In the bottom of the second inning with the game tied 0-0, LSU junior Michaela Schlattman stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and sent a bomb over the centerfield wall for a grand slam to set the tone early for the purple and gold.

The Tigers never looked back with Allie Walljasper in the circle, shutting down the Rebels for just six hits and one run in the opening round contest.

LSU advances to take on Tennessee in the second round on Thursday at 4 p.m.

