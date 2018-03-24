LSU softball beats Baylor 5-3 on walk-off homerun

Baton Rouge, LA - A slow start turned into a fantastic finish for LSU with three homeruns fueling a comeback win over Baylor at Tiger Park Saturday afternoon.

LSU trailed 3-2 going to the bottom of the 7th before Shemiah Sanchez tied the game with a solo shot to force extras.

After Carley Hoover held the Bears scoreless in the top of the 8th, Amanda Doyle hit a 2-run bomb to bring home the win to keep the Tigers undefeated home winning streak alive at 21-0.

LSU takes on North Dakota State in Game 2 Saturday afternoon.