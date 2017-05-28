76°
LSU Softball advances to its third straight Women's College World Series
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - LSU senior catcher Sahvanna Jaquish drove in four runs and Carley Hoover entered in relief to hold off No. 4-seed Florida Stat, as the LSU Softball team advanced to the Women's College World Series for the third-straight season.
The Tigers held on for 6-4 victory agains the Seminoles Sunday afternoon for what seemed like an unlikely win.
Make that 3 straight for @LSUsoftball! Tigers take down Florida State 6-4 in game 3 of Super Regional, now face UCLA at #WCWS on Thursday— Chris Price (@cpricesports) May 28, 2017
The Tigers have CONQUERED Tallahassee! Hey OKC, we're coming for you. pic.twitter.com/XhbHo6oYcf— LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) May 28, 2017
LSU (47-20) will face UCLA in the opening game of the WCWS on Thursday. Game time and television coverage will be announced soon.
