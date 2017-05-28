76°
LSU Softball advances to its third straight Women's College World Series

Source: lsusports.net
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: LSU Softball via Twitter

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - LSU senior catcher Sahvanna Jaquish drove in four runs and Carley Hoover entered in relief to hold off No. 4-seed Florida Stat, as the LSU Softball team advanced to the Women's College World Series for the third-straight season.

The Tigers held on for 6-4 victory agains the Seminoles Sunday afternoon for what seemed like an unlikely win.

LSU (47-20) will face UCLA in the opening game of the WCWS on Thursday. Game time and television coverage will be announced soon.

Check back for more details.

