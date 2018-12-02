LSU snaps two-game skid, knocks off Grambling 78-57

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Darius Days had season highs of 13 points and nine rebounds as LSU defeated Grambling 78-57 in a nonconference game Saturday.

Days, who made 5 of 8 field-goal attempts, was making the first start of his career for the Tigers (6-2).

Tremont Waters was the leading scorer for LSU with 15 points. Skylar Maysadded 10 points for the Tigers, who never trailed in the game.

Anthony Gaston scored a season-high 12 points to lead Grambling (3-4). Dallas Polk-Hillard and Ivy Smith, Grambling's top two scorers entering the game, combined for only nine points.

LSU jumped out to a 14-2 lead in the first four minutes. Days scored five of the 14 points. Mays hit a 3-pointer in that stretch. Grambling missed four of its first five shots and committed three turnovers in the 4-minute span.

Grambling never trailed by more than 12 points in the first half. LSU used a 3-pointer and a free throw by Waters to take a 35-25 lead at intermission.

LSU quickly built its lead to 19 points. at 46-27, in the first three minutes of the second half. Days scored four of LSU's points in that 11-2 run.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: The Tigers ended a two-game losing streak with the comfortable victory against Grambling. LSU had lost its previous two games at the AdvoCare Invitational in Orlando to Florida State and Oklahoma State.

Grambling: The Tigers finished 1-2 on its three-game road swing. Grambling defeated Niagara and lost to IUPUI in games at Niagara in the Fort Myers Tip-Off Classic.

UP NEXT

LSU: After taking eight days off for semester examinations, the Tigers will host Incarnate Word on Dec. 9.

Grambling: The Tigers return home to play Division III-member Centenary College on Tuesday.