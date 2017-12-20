LSU shines above Times Square; Graduate rings trading day's closing bell

NEW YORK – L-S-U and its iconic lettering and color scheme radiated through Times Square Wednesday evening as an LSU graduate rang the closing bell, signaling the end of the NASDAQ trading day.

Stephen Herbert, chairman and CEO of USA Technologies ceremoniously closed the trading day. Herbert graduated from LSU.

USA Technologies handles cashless payments for the self-service retail market.

Herbert and his family also made a contribution to the LSU Foundation.

LSU filled the 8-story monitor marquee hanging on the side of a building in Times Square. LSU professor Dean Haynie shared images of the moment on Twitter.

That would be @Lsu 8 stories high on the NASDAQ marquee in Times Square thanks to @LSUHSS alum & CEO of USA Technologies Steve Herbert! Thanks for giving back Steve! pic.twitter.com/lqJiAqknk5 — Dean Haynie (@DeanLSUHSS) December 20, 2017

.@LSUHSS alum and CEO of USA Technologies Steve Herbert closing the bell @NASDAQ today! Way to geaux Steve! pic.twitter.com/3J1IEKj48X — Dean Haynie (@DeanLSUHSS) December 20, 2017

******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz