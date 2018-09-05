84°
LSU shares new gameday traffic plan

LSU has released new details on the changes coming to traffic flow on game day.

According to a release from LSU Athletics, the Nicholson Gateway Development and the state’s restructuring of Nicholson Drive between Burbank and West Chimes Street has led to significant changes to parking during home games.

You can find a full list of the assigned lots and traffic procedures HERE.

