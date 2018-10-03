LSU set to demolish, replace older dorms on campus

BATON ROUGE - The "Dirty Herg", a nickname for LSU's Herget Hall that has endured for some time, may soon be found only in history books as it is set to be demolished.

"We decided that instead of trying to renovate those buildings it was time to be replaced," Residential Life Executive Director Steve Waller said.

Herget will be one of six dorms coming down by 2023.

"The buildings that were built in the 60s, they were basically designed on the premise of very inexpensive, very little amenities for students. They were built for maximum efficiency and maximum occupancy and not for student needs," Waller said.

On the eastern side of campus, Herget, Miller, McVoy and Acadian will be demolished.

Across campus, in the northwest corner, are Broussard and Kirby-Smith.

Kirby-Smith is already being replaced, though it still stands, by Spruce Hall directly in front of it.

"Students today, they want a little bit more, so we have gone to a suite style where four students usually share a suite with a private bath. We build amenities because we know it's important for academic success."

To keep up with LSU's plan to increase student enrollment by 5,000 in the same time frame, the old dorms will be replaced with four new buildings near the UREC. It's a move most Herget residents approve of.

"I think it's a good idea, I mean yeah it has good memories," said Herget resident Jolie Bergeron. "But like, I went into Cyrpress [Hall] and it's really nice compared to this. I feel like I got the short end of the stick, I guess."