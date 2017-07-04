83°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU sends text alert about reported armed robbery
BATON ROUGE - LSU sent out a text alert early Tuesday morning about an armed robbery suspect.
Very little information was released around 4:25 a.m., but according to the alert there was a reported armed robbery on Highland Rd. near Dalrymple Dr.
The only description of the suspect released is that it was a male wearing dark clothing and a dark cap.
He fled the area on foot heading east.
The information is also posted on the university's website.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
APSO: Couple wanted for stealing bottles of alcohol from Harvest Supermarket
-
Powerful company counter sues family over historic cemetery
-
2 dead, one injured in overnight shooting on Spanish Town Road
-
Staring Lane speed limit increase delayed
-
Judge temporarily blocks suspension of Tigerland bar's license