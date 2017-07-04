83°
LSU sends text alert about reported armed robbery

July 04, 2017

BATON ROUGE - LSU sent out a text alert early Tuesday morning about an armed robbery suspect.

Very little information was released around 4:25 a.m., but according to the alert there was a reported armed robbery on Highland Rd. near Dalrymple Dr.

The only description of the suspect released is that it was a male wearing dark clothing and a dark cap.

He fled the area on foot heading east.

The information is also posted on the university's website.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

