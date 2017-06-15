LSU Ag Center selects company to grow medical marijuana

BATON ROUGE – The LSU AgCenter has requested its board of supervisors to approve the university to enter into a contract with a company to produce medical marijuana.

The company chosen by the university is GB Sciences, Inc.

Seven businesses, including GB Sciences, Inc. submitted offers to produce medical marijuana for Louisiana through LSU. The marijuana growing operation is estimated to cost $10 million and will be paid by the contractor.





GB Sciences will work under the LSU AgCenter license in compliance with state law and rules established by regulating agencies.





In 2015, Louisiana legislature enacted a law allowing for the production and use of medical marijuana. Both the LSU AgCenter and Southern University Agricultural Center may be licensed for production.





The programs will be regulated by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, the Louisiana Board of Pharmacy and the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners.





No taxpayer dollars will be spent on the project.





The marijuana will be grown in a facility that will be located off LSU's campus and no students are to be involved. When LSU officially enters into an agreement with GB Sciences, the location of the facility will not be released by the university.





The first crop of medical marijuana is expected to be ready by the end of the year.





GB Sciences, Inc., is a publicly-traded medical cannabis company dedicated to scientific innovations that ensure patient safety, therapeutic efficacy and product consistency.