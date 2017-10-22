LSU sees slight rise in AP Top 25

The Tigers saw a slight bump in the AP College Football Poll after Saturday's win over Ole Miss. LSU rose to the 23rd spot after its win against the unranked Rebels in Oxford.

Elsewhere, Notre Dame cracked the top 10 of the poll for the first time this season, coming in at No. 9, while Michigan has fallen out of the rankings for the first time in two years.

As week after a rash of upsets gave the poll a shake-up, the first eight teams in the Top 25 released Sunday were unchanged. Alabama remains a unanimous No. 1 in the media poll. Penn State is No. 2 and Georgia is No. 3.

Undefeated TCU and Wisconsin round out the top five.

Notre Dame jumped four spots after beating Southern California 49-14 on Saturday night in South Bend, Indiana.

Michigan played in the weekend's other big game and lost to Penn State 42-13. The Wolverines (5-2) had been 19th.