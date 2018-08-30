LSU seeking out fans to improve the game day experience

BATON ROUGE- The purple and gold rush have fans on the edge of their seats at the start of football season

“Oh I mean its fun, we have some friends that come out around 4:30 in the morning, they set up and start cooking,” said die hard fan Bill Bofinger

It's an experience they dare not miss, but now LSU Athletics is creating a Tiger Fan Council that will allow fans to give ideas to improve that game day action.

“It's just to try to enhance the fan experience, and to get feedback on what is in our fans minds,” said LSU’S Athletic Director Joe Alleva.

Bill Bofinger played for LSU in the mid 60’s. Since then, he tailgates almost every game and, being a die hard fan, has a lot on his mind; starting with the venue.

“102,000 people in the stadium, and maybe 160 to 140 thousand comes to the games you know,” said Bill.

He also elaborated on the most frustrating problem all fans deal with on game day.

“I forgot about the parking, parking is a problem, sometimes I come out and park my car on Friday night, and go home and have somebody drop me on Saturday morning,” said the LSU fanatic.

He says he tailgates by the law school building and remembers not seeing any type of authority.

“I mean I have never seen any security out here,” said Bill.

These are the few problems Bill sees but--- Joe Alleva says this is why its important to listen to the fans.

“Its critical, the atmosphere in Tiger Stadium is regarded as one of the best in the country and we want to keep it that way,” said Alleva.

He says the council will try their best to meet the needs of all their fans.

“There are some things we cannot change, and if there are things we can do for parking or for food or for restrooms, whatever their thoughts are, we will do anything to enhance those things."

Despite some of these issues, Bill says he continues to enjoy the majority of LSU’s game day experience.