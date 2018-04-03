84°
LSU says no threat on campus after reports of armed individual
UPDATE: LSU says officers investigated the area and no credible threat has been found on campus.
The school is returning to normal operations.
*****
BATON ROUGE - LSU has sent out a warning to its students and staff warning of an armed individual on campus Tuesday afternoon.
The message sent out around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday warned recipients of a person reportedly armed with a weapon near the LSU Bookstore and the neighboring parking garage.
The school says LSU police are on the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
