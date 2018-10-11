LSU says no chance of hearing 'Neck' at Saturday's game

BATON ROUGE - LSU's rival Alabama is bringing back a fan favorite, the game song titled Dixieland Delight. Now, LSU fans are wondering about a Tiger Stadium favorite: Neck.

Neck is notorious for the chants that go along with it, and some students want it back just in time for one of the biggest games in Death Valley this season.

"If I could actually sing that at a football game, I would be stoked," said LSU freshman Jailynn Cox.

The song hasn't been played in a while. The university decided to pull the plug on Neck because rowdy fans changed some words to nasty ones.

According to The Advocate, Alabama will bring back one of their songs, "Dixieland Delight."

One LSU athlete posted to Twitter: "The red school can play their song, but we can't play Neck?"

Others students say it's best left in the past.

"It's really derogatory, it just sounds bad," said freshman Haley Coleman. "It is definitely not appropriate, there are kids around."

Regardless, LSU told WBRZ there's no chance of the song being played this Saturday as the Tigers take on Georgia.