LSU's star cornerback Greedy Williams declares for 2019 NFL Draft

BATON ROUGE - No. 11 LSU will be without their top two corners against No. 8 UCF in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl. On Sunday Tigers cornerback Greedy Williams announced on Twitter that he's skipping his senior season and entering the 2019 NFL draft.

The third-year sophomore posted 71 career tackles, eight interceptions and 19 passes defensed in his two seasons as a starter. Williams is a semifinalist for the Thorpe Award, given to the nation's top defensive back.

Williams and Tiger linebacker Devin White are both projected first round picks in next years draft.

Ed Orgeron also announced cornerback Kristian Fulton will not play in the Fiesta Bowl after undergoing surgery to repair an injured ankle.