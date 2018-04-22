LSU's spring game shows QB competition wide open

BATON ROUGE, LA - Who will be LSU's starting quarterback? Everyone's favorite question year after year in Baton Rouge.

"I wasn't encouraged in the first quarter, I was a little nervous there. But they came back and they fought."

Ed Orgeron said all along it's a wide open race this spring, and there's no question the competition will continue into fall camp.

Junior Justin McMillan started with the first team on Saturday, finding his groove in the second quarter with a nice throw and catch down the sideline to Jamal Pettigrew.

But sophomore Lowell Narcisse and Justin Jefferson stole the show with the play of the day on a one-handed 94-yard strike to the house for the first score of the day.

His 2017 signing day classmate Myles Brennan also threw for a score but only put up 113 yards on the day.

McMillan and Narcisse both added a score and threw for 200+ yards each as the Purple team beat the White 28-27 on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.