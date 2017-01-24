LSU's Spring Game set for April 22, practice to start March 11

Image via LSUSports.net

BATON ROUGE – LSU will play its annual National L Club Spring Game on Saturday, Apr. 22 in Tiger Stadium.

Details about the game and on-campus events leading up the game will be announced at a later time.

Additionally, the Tigers return to practice for their first spring session under Coach Ed Orgeron on Saturday, Mar. 11. LSU will practice a total of 15 times during the spring, according to LSU officials.

LSU returns with seven offensive starters and six defensive starters from last year's team that posted an 8-4 overall mark and defeated Louisville 29-9 in the Citrus Bowl.