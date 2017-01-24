72°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU's Spring Game set for April 22, practice to start March 11
BATON ROUGE – LSU will play its annual National L Club Spring Game on Saturday, Apr. 22 in Tiger Stadium.
Details about the game and on-campus events leading up the game will be announced at a later time.
Additionally, the Tigers return to practice for their first spring session under Coach Ed Orgeron on Saturday, Mar. 11. LSU will practice a total of 15 times during the spring, according to LSU officials.
LSU returns with seven offensive starters and six defensive starters from last year's team that posted an 8-4 overall mark and defeated Louisville 29-9 in the Citrus Bowl.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Impaired driver crashes into Trooper's vehicle on I-12
-
Murder suspect wanted in Livingston Parish arrested in Florida
-
Prairieville man arrested for impersonating a police officer
-
State officials respond to The Investigative Unit's report on Hwy 190 in...
-
Cemetery still working to identify bodies disturbed by August flood