LSU's PMAC to add largest hung video board in nation

BATON ROUGE – LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center will be home to the largest centrally-hung video board in college basketball, the university announced on Thursday.

The board will rank 11th in size among all centrally hung boards in NBA arenas, school officials say. The school is set to complete the installation of the video board later this month.

The video board will feature two sideline high-definition screens that measure 42 feet by 21 feet. The baseline facing boards will measure 24 feet by 20.5 feet. In all, fans will have 2,748 square feet of high-definition video.

According to LSU Director of Athletics Joe Alleva, the video board is priced at more than $3 million and it was fully funded by the Tiger Athletic Foundation. The board will be used for sporting events and other major event in the Maravich Center including LSU's commencement ceremonies.

"It's a perfect match for the excitement we can expect in that arena with volleyball, women's basketball, and of course our top-ranked gymnastics program and our men's basketball team under new head coach Will Wade," Alleva said.

LSU Deputy Athletic Director Eddie Nunez said the university wanted to create the best "possible game-day atmosphere for our fans."

"It isn't just big, it's the latest in technology and will allow us to feature a brand new suite of services to make the game experience just that much more exciting. This board is a game changer for our student-athletes and our fans," Nunez said.

According to the university, some of the features that fans can expect to enjoy with the video board include:

• True 16:9 aspect high-definition video

• Dedicated area for game-in-progress information (score, clock, etc.), individual and team stats

• Dynamic content area that will feature out of town scores, crowd prompts, in-depth player stats and social media content





In addition to the video board, the Maravich Center will feature four new portal screens, which will replace the score boards that used to occupy that space. There will also be a new scorer's table LED board.





The portal screen boards and scorer's table will feature game-in-progress information, stats and other dynamic content.