LSU's Naz Reid announces he will declare for NBA draft
BATON ROUGE - LSU freshman Naz Reid will declare for the NBA draft, he announced on his Instagram account Wednesday.
The forward averaged 13.6 points per game and a team high 7.2 rebounds per game this season before LSU lost in the Sweet 16. He was also named to the Freshman All-American Team.
You can read his full farewell below.
First I want to thank God As I write this most humble post, I want to secondly express how truly incredible this past season has been for me. LSU has changed my life in more ways than I could have ever imagined. Uprooting my life and moving from New Jersey to Louisiana posed its own challenges, but the family waiting for me on the court made the transition as wonderful as it could possibly be. Attending LSU and playing as a Tiger this year has been an experience I wouldn’t trade for anything. I want to say thank you to every single person who helped me along the way; I wouldn’t be here without your love and support. It is with this that I announce I will be leaving LSU to pursue my dream of being a professional basketball player. I will be entering the NBA Draft with an agent in hopes of finally fulfilling a dream I believe is my destiny. I cannot imagine doing anything else and, again, would not be in this position without all of you and everyone who has ever believed in and supported me. Thank you to my LSU family for welcoming me with open arms. Once a Tiger, always a Tiger. Sincerely Yours, Naz Reid
Reid will now wait until June 20 to hear his named called at the 2019 NBA Draft.
