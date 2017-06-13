74°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU's Lange, Deichmann selected in MLB Draft
Baton Rouge, LA - LSU starting pitcher Alex Lange was selected 30th overall Monday night in the 2017 MLB draft by the Chicago Cubs.
Lange is LSU's ace with a 9-5 record this season with a 2.92 ERA to go along with 134 strikeouts.
The Tigers' junior becoming the first LSU player taken this year.
Lange is third all-time on the LSU strikeout list.
Tiger rightfielder Greg Deichmann was also drafted, taken 43rd overall to the Oakland Athletics.
The LSU power hitter with 19 homeruns and 72 RBI on the season.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD, other organizations help flood victims relax for a day
-
WANTED: Burglary circuit making its way across Hwy. 22
-
More than $950,000 raised; Kids surprised during annual Dream Home telecast
-
Flood surcharge on June water bills explained
-
Thieves stoop to new low by stealing electrical meters