LSU's Lange, Deichmann selected in MLB Draft

Baton Rouge, LA - LSU starting pitcher Alex Lange was selected 30th overall Monday night in the 2017 MLB draft by the Chicago Cubs.

Lange is LSU's ace with a 9-5 record this season with a 2.92 ERA to go along with 134 strikeouts.

The Tigers' junior becoming the first LSU player taken this year.

Lange is third all-time on the LSU strikeout list.

Tiger rightfielder Greg Deichmann was also drafted, taken 43rd overall to the Oakland Athletics.

The LSU power hitter with 19 homeruns and 72 RBI on the season.