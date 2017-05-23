Latest Weather Blog
LSU's Lanard Fournette accused of using fake ID to play at casino
BATON ROUGE – LSU football running back Lanard Fournette was arrested Monday after state police say he used a fake ID to play at a Baton Rouge casino.
Fournette was charged with unlawful use of a state issued identification and gaming prohibited for persons under 21. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Monday.
According to the affidavit, the incident happened around 2 p.m. Saturday at L’auberge Casino. Louisiana State Police say Fournette presented a driver’s license that did not belong to him at the front of the casino.
Investigators say security video showed Fournette playing at a “craps table” for 16 minutes before walking to the player’s services counter. He then presented his real ID to the cashier to complete a cash withdrawl.
Troopers say that the cashier determined that Fournette was under the age of 21 and contacted casino security. Fournette was able to leave the casino before troopers arrived.
Lanard Fournette is the brother of NFL rookie and former LSU running back Leonard Fournette.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teen accused of setting fire to items in Central High concession stand
-
LSU's Lanard Fournette accused of using fake ID to play at casino
-
TOPS could get fully funded
-
Livingston couple can’t get older phone number back
-
Dispute between relatives, chemical plant heat up over historic slave cemetery