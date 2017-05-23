LSU's Lanard Fournette accused of using fake ID to play at casino

BATON ROUGE – LSU football running back Lanard Fournette was arrested Monday after state police say he used a fake ID to play at a Baton Rouge casino.

Fournette was charged with unlawful use of a state issued identification and gaming prohibited for persons under 21. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Monday.

According to the affidavit, the incident happened around 2 p.m. Saturday at L’auberge Casino. Louisiana State Police say Fournette presented a driver’s license that did not belong to him at the front of the casino.

Investigators say security video showed Fournette playing at a “craps table” for 16 minutes before walking to the player’s services counter. He then presented his real ID to the cashier to complete a cash withdrawl.

Troopers say that the cashier determined that Fournette was under the age of 21 and contacted casino security. Fournette was able to leave the casino before troopers arrived.

Lanard Fournette is the brother of NFL rookie and former LSU running back Leonard Fournette.