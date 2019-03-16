LSU's Javonte Smart cleared to play in SEC tournament

NASHVILLE - LSU has cleared freshman Javonte Smart for Friday's game against the University of Florida in the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Officials say Smart has "fully cooperated" and participated in a joint inquiry with LSU and the NCAA resulting from reports of wiretapped conversations purportedly involving head coach Will Wade.

Smart was held out of the regular season finale against Vanderbilt out of an "abundance of caution" in cooperation with the NCAA.

BREAKING: #LSU athletics department just released a statement that Javonte Smart has been cleared to play for today’s noon matchup with Florida In Nashville. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/TtgRwPUboR — Mike Gaither (@MikeGaitherTV) March 15, 2019

"Though the inquiry is not closed, after multiple additional interviews, there has been no wrongdoing identified to date" LSU said in a statement. "As a result, and because of his full cooperation and transparency in this matter, Smart has been cleared by university officials for play on Friday.