LSU's Javonte Smart cleared to play in SEC tournament

16 hours 53 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, March 15 2019 Mar 15, 2019 March 15, 2019 9:55 AM March 15, 2019 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NASHVILLE -  LSU has cleared freshman Javonte Smart for Friday's game against the University of Florida in the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Officials say Smart has "fully cooperated" and participated in a joint inquiry with LSU and the NCAA resulting from reports of wiretapped conversations purportedly involving head coach Will Wade.

Smart was held out of the regular season finale against Vanderbilt out of an "abundance of caution" in cooperation with the NCAA.

"Though the inquiry is not closed, after multiple additional interviews, there has been no wrongdoing identified to date" LSU said in a statement. "As a result, and because of his full cooperation and transparency in this matter, Smart has been cleared by university officials for play on Friday.

