LSU's Jamal Adams will enter NFL draft

January 06, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – LSU football All-American safety Jamal Adams says he is going pro.

Adams made the announcement that he was entering the NFL draft at LSU Football operations Friday morning.

Adams started all 12 games for LSU’s defense in the 2016 season, earning First Team All American from CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus. He recorded 76 tackles and 7.5 tackles for losses.

LSU’s defense ranked among the best in the nation, only allowing 16 touchdowns in 12 games, the fewest in the nation.

According to LSUsports.net, Adam’s best game of the year came against Louisville in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31.

Former head coach Les Miles was also in attendance to watch the announcement.

