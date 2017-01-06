LSU's Jamal Adams will enter NFL draft

BATON ROUGE – LSU football All-American safety Jamal Adams says he is going pro.

Adams made the announcement that he was entering the NFL draft at LSU Football operations Friday morning.

Adams started all 12 games for LSU’s defense in the 2016 season, earning First Team All American from CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus. He recorded 76 tackles and 7.5 tackles for losses.

Jamal Adams makes it official, declaring for the 2017 NFL Draft. #LSU @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/HXJQx1b4qy — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) January 6, 2017

LSU’s defense ranked among the best in the nation, only allowing 16 touchdowns in 12 games, the fewest in the nation.

According to LSUsports.net, Adam’s best game of the year came against Louisville in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31.

Former head coach Les Miles was also in attendance to watch the announcement.