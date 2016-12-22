Latest Weather Blog
LSU's Fournette says he's sitting out the Citrus Bowl
BATON ROUGE – Leonard Fournette will not play another game at LSU.
Fournette addressed the media Friday afternoon at LSU Football Ops.
“I wouldn’t want to be at any other school,” Fournette said. “LSU is forever in my heart.”
Leonard Fournette: "I wouldn't want to be at any other school. LSU is forever in my heart." @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/3z1wqzl2TT— Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) December 16, 2016
LSU’s star running back said he and head coach Ed Orgeron made the decision to sit out the Citrus Bowl to be 100 percent healthy for the NFL Draft.
“When Coach O was at USC he told me one day he would coach me,” Fournette said. “And look what happened.”
LSU is set to take on No. 13 Louisville at the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. Central Time at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
WBRZ Channel 2 will broadcast the game locally.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Increased deaths due to synthetic opioid substances, coroner says
-
Police investigating Thursday shooting on West Chimes
-
Woman waiting on MHU tired of communication mishaps
-
Stolen trailer leads to 12 arrested in multi-parish crime ring
-
Man arrested for raping family members was employed by youth program