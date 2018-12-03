LSU's Devin White reassures fans he'll play in Fiesta Bowl

Photo: ESPN

BATON ROUGE - One of LSU's key defensive players says he plans to play in team's bowl game despite rumors to the contrary.

Devin White, the Tigers' highly-praised linebacker, announced Monday that he would not sit out what could potentially be his last game for the Purple and Gold. It's been long presumed that White would declare for the NFL Draft at the end of the season, but the star athlete has yet to make such an announcement.

That speculation led many to believe he would sit out the upcoming Fiesta Bowl and look ahead to a pro career. But White cleared up those talks Monday.

Goodmorning Tiger Nation, To Clear Up The Rumors, I Will Be Playing In The 2019 @Fiesta_Bowl With My Brothers, Alot Of Business To Handle. God Bless ???? #FinishStrong #GeauxTigers #GetLive40 ???? — DEVIN WHITE 4??0?? (@DevinWhite__40) December 3, 2018

White's confirmation comes less than a day after cornerback Greedy Williams announced he would be skipping his senior season to enter the NFL.

LSU will face off against UCF in the 48th annual PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on New Year's Day. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. CST on ESPN.