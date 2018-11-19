60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU's Devin White nominated for award honoring college football's top linebacker

30 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 November 19, 2018 5:07 PM November 19, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE- LSU Junior Devin White has been named one of the five finalists for the annual Dick Butkus Award.

The Butkus Foundation gives the award to the top linebacker in college football every year.

The defensive player was announced alongside Josh Allen of Kentucky, Devin Bush of Michigan, Tre Lamar of Clemson, and Dylan Moses of Alabama.

White currently leads the Tigers and ranks fourth in the SEC in tackles. White is also two tackles away from becoming the seventh player in LSU's history to record 100 tackles in back-to-back seasons.

He was a second-team All-America in 2017, and set an SEC record when he was named the league’s defensive player of the week four different times.

This is the foundation's 34th season of presenting this award, the 2018 Butkus Award winner will be announced on December 6.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days