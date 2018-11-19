LSU's Devin White nominated for award honoring college football's top linebacker

Photo: LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE- LSU Junior Devin White has been named one of the five finalists for the annual Dick Butkus Award.

The Butkus Foundation gives the award to the top linebacker in college football every year.

The defensive player was announced alongside Josh Allen of Kentucky, Devin Bush of Michigan, Tre Lamar of Clemson, and Dylan Moses of Alabama.

White currently leads the Tigers and ranks fourth in the SEC in tackles. White is also two tackles away from becoming the seventh player in LSU's history to record 100 tackles in back-to-back seasons.

He was a second-team All-America in 2017, and set an SEC record when he was named the league’s defensive player of the week four different times.

This is the foundation's 34th season of presenting this award, the 2018 Butkus Award winner will be announced on December 6.