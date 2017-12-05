LSU's Derrius Guice to make NFL Draft decision after bowl game

BATON ROUGE - LSU's star running back, Derrius Guice, says he's still unsure whether or not he's going to enter the next NFL Draft, and he won't know until the Tigers' last game of the season.

Guice took to social media Monday to express his frustration with this past season, especially concerning his missed expectations. The running back has missed multiple games in LSU's 9-3 run due to a knee injury.

"Thanks to my coaches and teammates and loyal tiger fans for uplifting me when I was down and keeping me positive," Guice wrote, "This season is not what I expected for myself and I know most didn’t expect it as well, so sorry to disappoint!"

Guice wrapped up his post by saying he's unsure if he'll back for the Tigers next season, saying he's still considering submitting himself for the NFL Draft. He says he should have a decision for fans after the team's final game.

The Tigers will take on #14 Notre Dame in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1. Kickoff is at noon.