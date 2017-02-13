LSU's Deichmann undergoes surgery after practice injury

BATON ROUGE – LSU outfielder Greg Deichmann underwent surgery Sunday to repair a fractured cheekbone he suffered Friday at Alex Box Stadium.

Deichman was hit by a pitch Friday night during practice. LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri said that Greg will be evaluated day-to-day.

The decision on whether he will play in Friday’s season opener against Air Force won’t be made until Thursday.