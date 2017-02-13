65°
LSU's Deichmann undergoes surgery after practice injury
BATON ROUGE – LSU outfielder Greg Deichmann underwent surgery Sunday to repair a fractured cheekbone he suffered Friday at Alex Box Stadium.
Deichman was hit by a pitch Friday night during practice. LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri said that Greg will be evaluated day-to-day.
The decision on whether he will play in Friday’s season opener against Air Force won’t be made until Thursday.
Thank you everyone for the well wishes and prayers! I'll fight through this and be back with the team as soon as possbile— Gregory Deichmann (@Greg_D07) February 12, 2017
