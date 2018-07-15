LSU's defensive line set to be dominant in 2018

BATON ROUGE- Defensive coordinator Dave Aranda's squad finished ranked 12th in the country in total defense last season while working with a depleted defensive line.

This season LSU welcomes five freshman linemen looking to make an impact alongside defensive leader Rashard Lawrence.

"There's a great pride with those guys and it starts with Rashard Lawrence," said Aranda. "He's got a great leadership quality about him. I think guys look to him. They want to please Rashard. So he takes that leadership mantle very seriously"

"Rashard's a 4.0 student. Has great technique and great hands. Rashard is a great representation of LSU and is going to be a great player for us," said Head Coach Ed Orgeron.

Lawrence won't have to do it alone with Texas Tech transfer Breidan Fehoko finally elligible after sitting out a year due to the ncaa transfer rules. so now the experienced duo could be one of the top defensive line bookends in the country.

"He brings such a great energy and brings an enthusiasm that is contagious. Our front people look to him for a fire and a spark. He's just a vibrant emotional kid. So with him in the middle of our defense, that provides us with an energy i think we need," said Aranda.

Aranda's patented 3-4 defense will take advantage of the improved front to open up rushing lanes for All-American Devin white and force one on ones matchups on the edge for linebacker Michael Divnity who is building on his 5 tackle bowl game performance.