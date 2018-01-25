LSU's Darrel Williams: 'I'm not a back-up back'

Mobile, AL - "Growing up I was always the starter, I was always that guy. I just want to show people that's still me, that's still in me."

Darrel Williams, in the shadows of Leonard Fournette and Derrius Guice at LSU, is now trying to make his own light in the NFL with a chip on his shoulder.

"I feel like I have a lot to prove and I want to show people I'm not just a back-up back," says the former LSU running back, "I can start anywhere in the country, all I need is that opportunity."

Darrel runs angry, but that anger comes with a purpose: to make his father happy. The New Orleans native motivated by this ever since watching his father stay home after the city was hit by Hurricane Katrina to work hard for his son to make sure he has the opportunity he has today.

"The biggest adversity for me was going through Katrina with coming home to no house. Being away from New Orleans for a year, separated from my dad it was very hard, it was the first time we had ever been apart."

Williams, now using that experience to help him in the present.

"On the field I just use that as a mind set because I don't want want anything to break my family up and I'll do whatever it takes and use that as motivation."

A mind set that comes from his father's tough love and tough coaching, that's starting to pay off.

"Say if I have a 300-yard game, he always points out the bad things I did. He never said anything good, but that made me strong and become the man I am today."

Also making Darrel a son who hopes to give back to the man who gave so much to him.