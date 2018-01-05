LSU's Arden Key plans to skip senior year, enter NFL Draft

BATON ROUGE - One of LSU's key defensive players is leaving college early to join the pros.

Linebacker Arden Key took to Twitter Thursday, announcing his plan to leave the Tigers. Key, who was originally recruited by former coach Les Miles, said he came to the decision after discussing the matter with his family.

Key recorded four sacks and 33 tackles in eight games in the 2017 season after undergoing shoulder surgery in the offseason and a late-season knee injury sidelined him for four games. As a sophomore, he recorded a school-record eight sacks.

Key did not play in LSU 21-17 loss to Notre Dame in the Citrus Bowl.