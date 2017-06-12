76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU's Alex Lange selected by Cubs in MLB draft

1 hour 6 minutes 40 seconds ago June 12, 2017 Jun 12, 2017 Monday, June 12 2017 June 12, 2017 9:28 PM in Sports
By: Brandon Saho

Baton Rouge, LA - LSU starting pitcher Alex Lange was selected 30th overall Monday night in the 2017 MLB draft by the Chicago Cubs.

Lange is LSU's ace with a 9-5 record this season with a 2.92 ERA to go along with 134 strikeouts.

The Tigers' junior becoming the first LSU player taken this year.

Lange is third all-time on the LSU strikeout list.

Check back for more updates from WBRZ Sports 2.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days