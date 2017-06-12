LSU's Alex Lange selected by Cubs in MLB draft

Baton Rouge, LA - LSU starting pitcher Alex Lange was selected 30th overall Monday night in the 2017 MLB draft by the Chicago Cubs.

Lange is LSU's ace with a 9-5 record this season with a 2.92 ERA to go along with 134 strikeouts.

The Tigers' junior becoming the first LSU player taken this year.

Lange is third all-time on the LSU strikeout list.

