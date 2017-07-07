LSU's ace Alex Lange holds out, signs deal late with Cubs

BATON ROUGE - LSU star junior pitcher Alex Lange agreed to terms in the last minutes before the deadline with the Chicago Cubs after the two sides were separated on contract money for the first round selection in the Major League draft.

Lange signed for a reported number of 1.92 million dollars, about $260 thousand dollars below his slotted value for the 30th pick, the last selection of the first round.

Rumblings that two parties were at odds began to surface on Friday when reports of a Cubs physical came back with concerns on Lange's health.

Shortly after the deadline to reach a deal had passed, reports on twitter started to show that both sides had come to an agreement.

Lange was the last LSU Tiger to sign his MLB contract and now the 2018 version of the Tigers are guaranteed to have no weekend starters back for the season.

Jared Poche was also drafted and signed and Sunday starter Eric Walker is out of the year after he was diagnosed with a UCL injury and will require Tommy John surgery to repair the affected elbow.