86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU's ace Alex Lange holds out, signs deal late with Cubs

3 hours 21 minutes 21 seconds ago July 07, 2017 Jul 7, 2017 Friday, July 07 2017 July 07, 2017 4:30 PM in Top Story
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE - LSU star junior pitcher Alex Lange agreed to terms in the last minutes before the deadline with the Chicago Cubs after the two sides were separated on contract money for the first round selection in the Major League draft.

Lange signed for a reported number of 1.92 million dollars, about $260 thousand dollars below his slotted value for the 30th pick, the last selection of the first round.

Rumblings that two parties were at odds began to surface on Friday when reports of a Cubs physical came back with concerns on Lange's health. 

Shortly after the deadline to reach a deal had passed, reports on twitter started to show that both sides had come to an agreement. 

Lange was the last LSU Tiger to sign his MLB contract and now the 2018 version of the Tigers are guaranteed to have no weekend starters back for the season.

Jared Poche was also drafted and signed and Sunday starter Eric Walker is out of the year after he was diagnosed with a UCL injury and will require Tommy John surgery to repair the affected elbow. 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days