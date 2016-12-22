LSU's '07 BCS crystal football to stay 'where it belongs' after $22,500 purchase

BATON ROUGE - A Waterford Crystal football claimed to be awarded to former LSU Athletic Director Skip Bertman after the 2007 BCS National Championship was sold for $22,500 at an auction overnight Saturday.

ESPN Sports Business Reporter Darren Rovell tweeted Saturday afternoon that Bertman was selling his trophy through Goldin Auctions. The auction was set to end at 9 p.m. Central time. but ended later following extended bidding.

Former LSU AD Skip Bertman is selling his 2007 Waterford Crystal national title football from 2007. Will be sold tonight by @goldinauctions pic.twitter.com/Hgyx1KVxW2 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 3, 2016

According to the Goldin Auctions website, the trophy is one of three crystal footballs given to LSU in 2007. One football is in the LSU Hall-of-Fame and the other is used for spring recruiting.

The lot description says the Crystal football is housed in a "2007 National Champions" display case and comes with a letter of authenticity from Bertman. A photo of the letter shows that it was written on Sept. 23, 2016 and was allegedly notorized on Sept. 30, 2016.

Sharon Ragusa, the notary public listed on the letter of authenticity, confirmed to WBRZ that Bertman is a frequent customer.

LSU was awarded the Coach's Trophy after defeating Ohio State 38-24 in the BCS title game. It was the first championship game to feature two teams that had both previously won a BCS national championship. LSU became the first school to ever win two BCS championships.

Retired car dealership owner Marvin Smith purchased the trophy. Smith, who passed his family-owned Royal Nissan to his son, now lives in Orange Beach but told WBRZ Sunday morning the trophy will be on display somewhere in Louisiana.

"It's going to be in Louisiana where it belongs," Smith said.