LSU running back Derrius Guice back in the mix to play vs. Syracuse

BATON ROUGE - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron had some good news for a change this week, his star running back Derrius Guice was cleared to practice and potentially play this Saturday vs. Syracuse.

"We got some news today, at the beginning of the week Derrius was ruled out, up to yesterday yesterday he wasn't going to be able to play, he came to us today and said 'coach I'm feeling better I want to practice', he practiced pretty good today so he's going to get some snaps."

Guice was said to be "very questionable" when Orgeron spoke on the SEC Teleconference on Wednesday morning, and then on Thursday evening he said the Baton Rouge running back came to him early in the day and said he was feeling better and wanted to test his leg injury at practice.

Coach Orgeron said Guice was “very questionable” for Saturday’s game against Syracuse. Here’s play where he gets nicked (1/2) pic.twitter.com/zwisH6TCOf — Michael Cauble (@MichaelCauble) September 20, 2017