LSU running back battle a mystery heading into fall camp

BATON ROUGE, LA - With SEC Media Days now just 48 hours away, the LSU Tiger will undoubtedly have to address the concern at the tailback position. For the first time since 2010, LSU is without either of its top two running backs from the previous season.



Former U-High Cub Nick Brossette has patently awaited his opportunity behind NFL running backs Leonard Fournette and Derrius Guice. But, does Ed Orgeron and LSU's offense trust the patience of Brossette?



Newly named offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger was previously the benefactor of two horses in LSU's backfield. In 2016 Ensminger led the Tigers' offense to the top two single game rushing performances in school history, courtesy of Derrius Guice and Leonard Fournette.



"We don't have the 225lb-230lb running back to line up in the I-formation," said Ensminger. "We have a full back. And, I promise we have some I-runners. But, I don't know if we can just go pound people."



LSU is now faced with the daunting reality of having to replace all top three rushers from 2017 - something that hasn't happened since the 1969 season.



"In my opinion it's a little more running back by committee," admitted Ensminger. In the last three years we had some big backs, we've had some guys that could dock the eye and run the football."



Minus last seasons opening hand-off in the Troy game, LSU coaches have had high praise for senior Nick Brossette as well as Clyde Edwards-Helaire.



"I think Clyde had a great spring," Ensminger said. "I think Nick Brossette is the most patient runner we have as far as seeing the hole and getting through. I think Lanard Fournette bring a physicality to us."



Newcomers Tae Provens and Chris Curry are other names to keep an eye as they push the veterans this fall.