LSU roughed up by Georgia, 93-82

7 hours 45 minutes 37 seconds ago Saturday, February 24 2018 Feb 24, 2018 February 24, 2018 3:48 PM February 24, 2018 in Sports
By: Mike Gaither

ATHENS, GA - LSU's tournament hopes got a lot slimmer after getting roughed up by the The Georgia Bulldogs, 93-82 on Saturday. The Bulldogs dominated the first 20 minutes of action and led 45-34 at the break after a 16-0 run to close out the first half.

The Tigers looked defenseless against SEC Player of the Year candidate Yante Maten who led all scorers with 27 points and 11 rebounds, he also added six blocks on the day.

LSU was hammered on the glass getting outrebounded 49-34 on the boards.

Tremont Waters shot it well from deep to start, knocking down three of the Tigers' six 3-pointers. But, Waters' 25 points wasn't enough LSU offense to keep up with Georgia.

