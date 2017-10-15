LSU returns to top 25 in AP, Coaches polls

BATON ROUGE - After being knocked out of The Associated Press and Amway Coaches polls, LSU is back in the top 25 in both.

The Tigers are now ranked No. 24 in the AP poll and No. 25 in the Coaches poll after a thrilling 20 point comeback against the Auburn Tigers in Tiger Stadium Saturday afternoon.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pv

1. Alabama (61) 7-0 1525 1

2. Penn St. 6-0 1432 3

3. Georgia 7-0 1417 4

4. TCU 6-0 1322 6

5. Wisconsin 6-0 1241 7

6. Ohio St. 6-1 1184 9

7. Clemson 6-1 1117 2

8. Miami 5-0 1109 11

9. Oklahoma 5-1 1066 12

10. Oklahoma St. 5-1 900 14

11. Southern Cal 6-1 886 13

12. Washington 6-1 811 5

13. Notre Dame 5-1 798 16

14. Virginia Tech 5-1 727 15

15. Washington St. 6-1 578 8

16. NC State 6-1 573 20

16. South Florida 6-0 573 18

18. Michigan St. 5-1 563 21

19. Michigan 5-1 558 17

20. UCF 5-0 387 22

21. Auburn 5-2 303 10

22. Stanford 5-2 274 23

23. West Virginia 4-2 157 NR

24. LSU 5-2 108 NR

25. Memphis 5-1 62 NR

Coaches Poll

RK TEAM REC PTS TREND

1. Alabama(63) 7-0 1575 —

2. Penn State 6-0 1483 1

3. Georgia 7-0 1450 2

4. TCU 6-0 1345 3

5. Wisconsin 6-0 1338 1

6. Ohio State 6-1 1243 2

7. Miami 5-0 1144 3

8. Clemson 6-1 1106 6

9. Oklahoma 5-1 1079 3

10. USC 6-1 930 3

11. Oklahoma State 5-1 917 3

12. Washington 6-1 914 8

13. South Florida 6-0 716 2

14. Virginia Tech 5-1 701 3

15. Michigan 5-1 657 1

16. Notre Dame 5-1 614 3

17. NC State 6-1 573 3

18. Washington State 6-1 564 9

19. Michigan State 5-1 469 3

20. UCF 5-0 439 1

21. Auburn 5-2 354 10

22. Stanford 5-2 286 3

23. West Virginia 4-2 144 NR

24. Texas A&M 5-2 94 NR

25. LSU 5-2 80 NR