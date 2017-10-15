LSU returns to top 25 in AP, Coaches polls

89°
Sunday, October 15 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion
BATON ROUGE -  After being knocked out of The Associated Press and Amway Coaches polls, LSU is back in the top 25 in both. 
The Tigers are now ranked No. 24 in the AP poll and No. 25 in the Coaches poll after a thrilling 20 point comeback against the Auburn Tigers in Tiger Stadium Saturday afternoon.
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
            Record      Pts      Pv        
      1. Alabama (61)      7-0      1525      1        
      2. Penn St.      6-0      1432      3        
      3. Georgia      7-0      1417      4        
      4. TCU      6-0      1322      6        
      5. Wisconsin      6-0      1241      7        
      6. Ohio St.      6-1      1184      9        
      7. Clemson      6-1      1117      2        
      8. Miami      5-0      1109      11        
      9. Oklahoma      5-1      1066      12        
      10. Oklahoma St.      5-1      900      14        
      11. Southern Cal      6-1      886      13        
      12. Washington      6-1      811      5        
      13. Notre Dame      5-1      798      16        
      14. Virginia Tech      5-1      727      15        
      15. Washington St.      6-1      578      8        
      16. NC State      6-1      573      20        
      16. South Florida      6-0      573      18        
      18. Michigan St.      5-1      563      21        
      19. Michigan      5-1      558      17        
      20. UCF      5-0      387      22        
      21. Auburn      5-2      303      10        
      22. Stanford      5-2      274      23        
      23. West Virginia      4-2      157      NR        
      24. LSU      5-2      108      NR        
      25. Memphis      5-1      62      NR        
Coaches Poll
RK TEAM REC PTS TREND
1. Alabama(63) 7-0 1575 —
2. Penn State 6-0 1483 1
3. Georgia 7-0 1450 2
4. TCU 6-0 1345 3
5. Wisconsin 6-0 1338 1
6. Ohio State 6-1 1243 2
7. Miami 5-0 1144 3
8. Clemson 6-1 1106 6
9. Oklahoma 5-1 1079 3
10. USC 6-1 930 3
11. Oklahoma State 5-1 917 3
12. Washington 6-1 914 8
13. South Florida 6-0 716 2
14. Virginia Tech 5-1 701 3
15. Michigan 5-1 657 1
16. Notre Dame 5-1 614 3
17. NC State 6-1 573 3
18. Washington State 6-1 564 9
19. Michigan State 5-1 469 3
20. UCF 5-0 439 1
21. Auburn 5-2 354 10
22. Stanford 5-2 286 3
23. West Virginia 4-2 144 NR
24. Texas A&M 5-2 94 NR
25. LSU 5-2 80 NR

