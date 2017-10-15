89°
LSU returns to top 25 in AP, Coaches polls
BATON ROUGE - After being knocked out of The Associated Press and Amway Coaches polls, LSU is back in the top 25 in both.
The Tigers are now ranked No. 24 in the AP poll and No. 25 in the Coaches poll after a thrilling 20 point comeback against the Auburn Tigers in Tiger Stadium Saturday afternoon.
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pv
1. Alabama (61) 7-0 1525 1
2. Penn St. 6-0 1432 3
3. Georgia 7-0 1417 4
4. TCU 6-0 1322 6
5. Wisconsin 6-0 1241 7
6. Ohio St. 6-1 1184 9
7. Clemson 6-1 1117 2
8. Miami 5-0 1109 11
9. Oklahoma 5-1 1066 12
10. Oklahoma St. 5-1 900 14
11. Southern Cal 6-1 886 13
12. Washington 6-1 811 5
13. Notre Dame 5-1 798 16
14. Virginia Tech 5-1 727 15
15. Washington St. 6-1 578 8
16. NC State 6-1 573 20
16. South Florida 6-0 573 18
18. Michigan St. 5-1 563 21
19. Michigan 5-1 558 17
20. UCF 5-0 387 22
21. Auburn 5-2 303 10
22. Stanford 5-2 274 23
23. West Virginia 4-2 157 NR
24. LSU 5-2 108 NR
25. Memphis 5-1 62 NR
Coaches Poll
RK TEAM REC PTS TREND
1. Alabama(63) 7-0 1575 —
2. Penn State 6-0 1483 1
3. Georgia 7-0 1450 2
4. TCU 6-0 1345 3
5. Wisconsin 6-0 1338 1
6. Ohio State 6-1 1243 2
7. Miami 5-0 1144 3
8. Clemson 6-1 1106 6
9. Oklahoma 5-1 1079 3
10. USC 6-1 930 3
11. Oklahoma State 5-1 917 3
12. Washington 6-1 914 8
13. South Florida 6-0 716 2
14. Virginia Tech 5-1 701 3
15. Michigan 5-1 657 1
16. Notre Dame 5-1 614 3
17. NC State 6-1 573 3
18. Washington State 6-1 564 9
19. Michigan State 5-1 469 3
20. UCF 5-0 439 1
21. Auburn 5-2 354 10
22. Stanford 5-2 286 3
23. West Virginia 4-2 144 NR
24. Texas A&M 5-2 94 NR
25. LSU 5-2 80 NR