LSU researchers take aim at weather messages on social media

The Geography and Anthropology Department at Louisiana State University is conducting research about the use of weather information on social media. This study will collect data from willing survey participants on a state by state basis, around the United States.

By taking the time to fill-out a brief survey you will help the research team understand specific user preferences and trends with regard to weather information on social media. In addition, a portion of the survey is geared toward improving warning messages transmitted during potentially life-threatening weather events.

The survey should only take 5-10 minutes to complete and little to no writing or typing is required. Participation is completely optional. If you wish to provide contact information for participation in future research, such as additional surveys or focus groups, you may do so, but this optional. You will be asked a few demographic questions to ensure we are getting responses from a full sample of the population. You must be at least 18 years of age to participate in the study. The information you provide will remain confidential and no names or contact information will be used in printed findings.

LSU’s Institutional Review Board examined this study and determined formal review was not needed. As such, there are no risks to participating in this survey. Questions pertain to weather information and the channels through which they are transmitted.

If you have any questions about the survey, contact Dr. Barry Keim at 225-578-6170. If you have questions, concerns, or complaints about your rights as a participant in this research study, you may contact Dennis Landin, PhD, Chair or Elizabeth Cadarette, IRB Coordinator at:

130 David Boyd Hall

Louisiana State University

Baton Rouge, LA 70803

Email: irb@lsu.edu

Phone: 225-578-8692

Fax: 225-578-5983

