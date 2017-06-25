84°
LSU researchers get nearly $1M to study honeybees

1 hour 30 minutes 12 seconds ago June 25, 2017 Jun 25, 2017 Sunday, June 25 2017 June 25, 2017 10:26 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE - Two Louisiana State University researchers are getting nearly $1 million for a two-year study of how stress affects honeybee health.
  
The LSU AgCenter says in a news release that Kristen Healy and Daniel Swale are working with U.S. Department of Agriculture honeybee researchers in Baton Rouge and the nation's largest beekeeper .
  
They'll be studying 400 hives of honeybees that are based in South Dakota, including some that are moved to California for the fall almond harvest and then to Mississippi for the winter.
  
Healy says they'll compare colonies that survived or failed, and try to figure out which kinds of stress were more important to the bees' health.
  
LSU is getting $935,000. It's among seven universities getting a total of $6.8 million from the USDA to study pollinators.

