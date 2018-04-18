LSU reminisces about Barbara Bush's 1992 commencement speech following her death

Photo: LSU

BATON ROUGE - LSU is joining the rest of the nation in mourning the loss of Barbara Bush, sharing memories of the first lady's visit to the school more than 25 years ago.

A wife to George H.W. Bush and mother to George W. Bush, Barbara Bush was one of the most prolific women to bear the title of 'first lady'.

In 1992, Bush famously gave the commencement speech at LSU's spring graduation, an address which focused primarily on family values. Wednesday, a day after the former first lady's passing, the school's official social media accounts took a moment to reflect on the advice given to that graduating class.

“I believe your true happiness in life will be determined by the fulfillment you receive from those who need you,” Bush said.

In honor of Barbara Bush, we’d like to share what she told graduates during her 1992 #LSU spring commencement speech: “I believe your true happiness in life will be determined by the fulfillment you receive from those who need you,” Bush said. #RIPBarbaraBush #WisdomWednesday pic.twitter.com/plr9kvUSPi — LSU (@lsu) April 18, 2018

Bush passed away Tuesday evening, days after a family spokesperson revealed the 92-year-old was in failing health and was not seeking further medical treatment. She leaves behind her 93-year-old husband and six children.