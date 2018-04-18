81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU reminisces about Barbara Bush's 1992 commencement speech following her death

2 hours 46 minutes 20 seconds ago Wednesday, April 18 2018 Apr 18, 2018 April 18, 2018 1:27 PM April 18, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: LSU

BATON ROUGE - LSU is joining the rest of the nation in mourning the loss of Barbara Bush, sharing memories of the first lady's visit to the school more than 25 years ago.

A wife to George H.W. Bush and mother to George W. Bush, Barbara Bush was one of the most prolific women to bear the title of 'first lady'.

In 1992, Bush famously gave the commencement speech at LSU's spring graduation, an address which focused primarily on family values. Wednesday, a day after the former first lady's passing, the school's official social media accounts took a moment to reflect on the advice given to that graduating class.

“I believe your true happiness in life will be determined by the fulfillment you receive from those who need you,” Bush said.

Bush passed away Tuesday evening, days after a family spokesperson revealed the 92-year-old was in failing health and was not seeking further medical treatment. She leaves behind her 93-year-old husband and six children.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days