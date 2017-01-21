LSU remembers championships in Georgia Dome as venue hosts final game

BATON ROUGE - The Georgia Dome in Atlanta will host its final football game Sunday when the Atlanta Falcons face-off against the Green Bay Packers for the NFC Championship Game.

The LSU Tigers have had some fond memories inside the Georgia Dome, having won four Southeastern Conference titles in football over a 20-year-span.

A total of three former LSU players will be playing on the field Sunday, as the stadium hosts its final sporting event before being demolished later this summer.

Former Tigers Tyson Jackson, Deion Jones and Jalen Collins will all be starters hoping to "win" a ticket for Super Bowl 51.

Jackson was part of the LSU team that won the 2007 SEC Championships in the Georgia Dome. And just a year later, Jackson played his final game as a Tiger in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in the Georgia Dome when LSU dominated Georgia Tech 38-3. Jackson said he's had some great memories from the stadium.

"When I think back to the games that we played in the Georgia Dome while at LSU, it's brings back some great memories and puts a smile on my face," Jackson said Friday afternoon following Atlanta's final practice before Sunday's game. "From the Miami game in 2005 where we dominated in all three phases of the game, to beating Georgia Tech my final collegiate in 2008 and then the win over Tennessee in the SEC Championship Game in 2007, those are all great Georgia Dome moments and memories for me that will last a lifetime. This building is a special place."

The SEC Championship Game, along with all Falcons home games, will be played in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium next season, which is located right across the street from the Georgia Dome.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium will also host the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

The stadium currently nearing completion.

LSU went 9-2 overall in the Georgia Dome.

Date Opponent Results Game

Dec. 28, 1996 Clemson W, 10-7 Peach Bowl

Dec. 29, 2000 #15 Georgia Tech W, 28-14 Peach Bowl

Dec. 8, 2001 #2 Tennessee W, 31-20 SEC Championship Game

Dec. 6, 2003 #5 Georgia W, 34-13 SEC Championship Game

Dec. 3, 2005 #13 Georgia L, 34-14 SEC Championship Game

Dec. 30, 2005 #9 Miami (Fla.) W, 40-3 Peach Bowl

Dec. 1, 2007 #14 Tennessee W, 21-14 SEC Championship Game

Dec. 31, 2008 #14 Georgia Tech W, 38-3 Chick-fil-A Bowl

Sept. 4, 2010 #18 North Carolina W, 30-24 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic

Dec. 3, 2011 #12 Georgia W, 42-10 SEC Championship Game

Dec. 31, 2012 #14 Clemson L, 25-24 Chick-fil-A Bowl



