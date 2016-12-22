62°
LSU recruiting ramps up towards signing day

December 06, 2016
Source: WBRZ Sports2
By: Chris Price

BATON ROUGE - As the LSU football team gears up for another signing day in February, WBRZ Sports 2 takes stock of the current recruting landscape with the help of Scout.com and TigerBlitz.com writer Billy Embody.

Embody told WBRZ that he believes LSU still has a strong shot to retain the services of quarterback Myles Brennan even though an offer to dual-threat qb Tua Tagovailoa caused Brennan to open his recruiting back up. 

Embody also discussed some of the top linebacker targets for LSU as they look to fill a position of need for next year. 

