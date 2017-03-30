LSU RB slims down after Mom calls him fat

Baton Rouge - Sometimes your family can be your toughest critic. That's the reality that LSU running back Darrel Williams is living in these days.

Williams' mother not so subtlety let him know that he was out of shape, and that was enough to get the senior tailback moving towards healthier eating.

"My momma started calling me fat, my mom's never called me fat," Williams added, "by her calling me fat, I realized that I had really got fat."

Williams said he was up near 240 pounds before stopping the fast food intake and listening to the LSU nutritionist.

He's shed about 20 pounds and he says he feels faster and more like the high schooler who came to LSU years ago.