LSU ranks fourth in Baseball American preseason poll

Image via LSUSports.net

BATON ROUGE – The LSU baseball team is ranked fourth in the 2017 Baseball America preseason poll.

The poll was released on Monday and marks the Tigers' fourth Top 5 preseason ranking. LSU is ranked second in the Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game preseason polls. Additionally, the Tigers are ranked fifth in the D1 Baseball preseason ranking.

LSU is one of the three Southeastern Conference teams in the 2017 Baseball America preseason Top 10, along with Florida, ranked third, and South Carolina, ranked fifth.

Texas Christian University ranks first in the poll. LSU will face TCU on Mar. 3 at Minute Maid Park in Houston. LSU's other non-conference opponents appearing in the poll are University of Louisiana- Lafayette, Maryland and Texas Tech.

The Tigers begin preseason practice on Friday at 3:15 p.m. in Alex Box Stadium. LSU opens its 2017 season on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. when the Tigers host Air Force Academy.

The 2017 Baseball American Poll rankings are as follows:



1. Texas Christian

2. Florida State

3. Florida

4. LSU

5. South Carolina

6. East Carolina

7. Louisville

8. Cal State Fullerton

9. Oregon State

10. Clemson

11. Vanderbilt

12. Washington

13. Louisiana-Lafayette

14. North Carolina State

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Virginia

17. North Carolina

18. Oklahoma State

19. UC Santa Barbara

20. Long Beach State

21. Georgia Tech

22. Arizona

23. Stanford

24. Maryland

25. Texas Tech



