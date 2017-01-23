Latest Weather Blog
LSU ranks fourth in Baseball American preseason poll
BATON ROUGE – The LSU baseball team is ranked fourth in the 2017 Baseball America preseason poll.
The poll was released on Monday and marks the Tigers' fourth Top 5 preseason ranking. LSU is ranked second in the Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game preseason polls. Additionally, the Tigers are ranked fifth in the D1 Baseball preseason ranking.
LSU is one of the three Southeastern Conference teams in the 2017 Baseball America preseason Top 10, along with Florida, ranked third, and South Carolina, ranked fifth.
Texas Christian University ranks first in the poll. LSU will face TCU on Mar. 3 at Minute Maid Park in Houston. LSU's other non-conference opponents appearing in the poll are University of Louisiana- Lafayette, Maryland and Texas Tech.
The Tigers begin preseason practice on Friday at 3:15 p.m. in Alex Box Stadium. LSU opens its 2017 season on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. when the Tigers host Air Force Academy.
The 2017 Baseball American Poll rankings are as follows:
1. Texas Christian
2. Florida State
3. Florida
4. LSU
5. South Carolina
6. East Carolina
7. Louisville
8. Cal State Fullerton
9. Oregon State
10. Clemson
11. Vanderbilt
12. Washington
13. Louisiana-Lafayette
14. North Carolina State
15. Coastal Carolina
16. Virginia
17. North Carolina
18. Oklahoma State
19. UC Santa Barbara
20. Long Beach State
21. Georgia Tech
22. Arizona
23. Stanford
24. Maryland
25. Texas Tech