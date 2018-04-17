LSU ranked one of the best value colleges in the US

BATON ROUGE - According to a ranking by Forbes, LSU is one of the best value colleges in the entire country.

LSU claimed the 88th overall spot on the magazine's list for colleges that get you the most value for your dollar. The school ranked 44th among public universities in the U.S.

Forbes' annual rankings assess universities based on net price, net debt, alumni earnings, timely graduation, school quality and access for low-income students.

Among its SEC peers, LSU is the fifth best value ahead of Auburn University, University of Alabama, University of Kentucky, University of Mississippi and University of Missouri.