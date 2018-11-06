LSU ranked #7 in CFB playoff rankings

BATON ROUGE - The latest College Football Playoff rankings have been released, and the Tigers have landed a #7 spot.

LSU dropped to #7 following its heartbreaking 29-0 loss to Alabama this past weekend. The Crimson Tide has respectively kept their top spot at #1.

Clemson also keeps their high ranking at #2.

The new selections were announced Tuesday night. The Tigers will face the Arkansas Razorbacks this upcoming Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in Fayetteville, Arkansas.