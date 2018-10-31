LSU ranked #3 in 2018's first CFB playoff rankings

BATON ROUGE - LSU is sitting firmly amongst the first rankings for this season's College Football Playoffs.

LSU is ranked at #3 heading into its match-up with Alabama, which earned itself the #1 spot in the rankings. Rounding out the selections were Clemson and Notre Dame at #2 and #4 respectively.

The rankings, announced Tuesday on ESPN, name the four teams currently selected to participated in the postseason for the national championship. Many tiger fans were happy with the results.

“I think it’s good for the hype. I think it’s good for the players to see that they're getting the ranking that they deserve,” said LSU alumni Ryan Plessala.

“We have the toughest schedule in the country only losing one game, so we definitely deserve to be in the top four,” added LSU Junior Kyle Babin.

The playoff system was enacted in 2014, allowing a committee to name the top four teams which will go head-to-head for the title.

Saturday's game in Death Valley will have huge implications on the rankings going forward, potentially knocking the loser out of contention for the national title.

“It will definitely add to the pressure of this game, but I think either way it’s just going to be the game to watch,” says LSU junior Laura Russinsky.