LSU rallies for five runs in ninth to eliminate Northwestern State 9-5

Corvallis, Oregon - The LSU fighting Tigers entered Sunday's Corvallis Regional with their backs pinned against the wall and fighting to keep their season alive. LSU' season would ultimately come down to the final three outs trailing 5-4, but in the ninth the Tigers rallied for five runs eliminating Northwestern State 9-5.

LSU will square off against Oregon State at 8 p.m. CT Sunday. The Tigers must defeat the Beavers twice to advance from the NCAA Regional.

On the first pitch of the day Zach Watson crushed a Nathan Jones fastball over the left field wall for a solo-blast giving LSU an early 1-0 lead.

Early on Tigers starter Cam Sanders had good feel for his breaking ball striking out the side in the first inning. After that it was a different story, Sanders flirted around the NSU lineup with a couple stressful innings working out of jams.

In the fourth the Demons bats would finally strike, the No. 9 hitter Sam Taylor clobbered a game tying two-run shot to left. He only had one homer all season before that no-doubter.

NSU would later claim the lead in the bottom half of the sixth, Lenni Kunert lead off the inning with a solo shot to left making it a 3-2 ball game. That would ultimately end Cam Sanders day. Sanders finished the day with five innings, five hits, three runs and four strikeouts.

Offensively LSU's struggles at the plate continued with runners in scoring position. Today the Tigers started 2-for-10 before Daniel Cabrera delivered a two RBI single to right scoring Watson and Duplantis in the seventh.

Matthew Beck who came in relief for Cam Sanders gave up a go-ahead solo home run to Peyton Davis in the bottom of the eight inning. That long ball was NSU's eighth home run in this Corvallis, Regional.

Tweets by MikeGaitherTV